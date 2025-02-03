Tregubov on the situation in the area of Pokrovsk: the intensity of Russian attacks has decreased, but remains high

The intensity of Russian assaults in the area of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region has slightly decreased, but remains high. The occupiers are still trying to bypass and cover the city from the south and southwest.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

In the area of Pokrovsk, Russians are still trying to bypass and cover the city from the south and southwest. They have stalled somewhat. The intensity of their assault actions has somewhat decreased, but remains high. They are trying hard, but the resistance has become strong enough for them and they have faced objective difficulties - Tregubov said.

However, he noted that the Russians still have the ambition to cover Pokrovsk from the west, cut off the roads leading to it and leave the city's defenders without supplies, or at least limit these supplies.

On January 2, Tregubov stated that there are certain signs that the pace of the Russian offensive is slowing down. The occupiers are bogged down in urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk.

He also claimed that a large number of Russians were thrown into one single task - to try to capture Pokrovsk.