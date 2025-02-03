ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40756 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74635 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103970 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102733 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131084 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103628 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113350 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116945 views

Tregubov on the situation in the area of Pokrovsk: the intensity of Russian attacks has decreased, but remains high

Tregubov on the situation in the area of Pokrovsk: the intensity of Russian attacks has decreased, but remains high

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26088 views

Russian troops have reduced the intensity of assault operations near Pokrovsk, but continue to try to surround the city. The occupants are trying to cut off supply routes and cover the city from the south and southwest.

The intensity of Russian assaults in the area of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region has slightly decreased, but remains high. The occupiers are still trying to bypass and cover the city from the south and southwest.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

In the area of Pokrovsk, Russians are still trying to bypass and cover the city from the south and southwest. They have stalled somewhat. The intensity of their assault actions has somewhat decreased, but remains high. They are trying hard, but the resistance has become strong enough for them and they have faced objective difficulties

- Tregubov said.

However, he noted that the Russians still have the ambition to cover Pokrovsk from the west, cut off the roads leading to it and leave the city's defenders without supplies, or at least limit these supplies.

Addendum Addendum

On January 2, Tregubov stated that there are certain signs that the pace of the Russian offensive is slowing down. The occupiers are bogged down in urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk.

He also claimed that a large number of Russians were thrown into one single task - to try to capture Pokrovsk.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
donetskDonetsk

