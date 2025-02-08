Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Kursk region of Russia, while occupants take over four settlements - DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced in the Kursk region. At the same time, the enemy managed to advance in several settlements. The information appeared on the interactive map of hostilities of the OSINT project DeepState in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 08, at 00:33, DeepState updated the map of hostilities and reported that Ukrainian troops advanced near Cherkaska Konopelka (a village in the Suzhansky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation).

Analysts of the OSINT project also reported the enemy's advance.

The enemy advanced near Yampolivka, Stupochky, Toretsk and Andriivka - the post says.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 116 clashes and hundreds of occupants killed in a day