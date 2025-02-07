General Staff on the situation at the front: 116 clashes and hundreds of occupants killed in a day

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52268 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100366 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127354 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103176 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113259 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116879 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160792 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104808 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100942 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77720 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103555 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151023 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103564 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137635 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139412 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167269 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: 116 clashes and hundreds of occupants killed in a day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26120 views

Over the day, 116 combat engagements took place, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks in various sectors. The enemy conducted 90 air strikes and launched 961 kamikaze drones, losing 250 occupants in the Pokrovsk sector.

A total of 116 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 23 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

"The Russian invaders conducted 90 air strikes using 149 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 961 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions nine times in the areas of Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped all attacks.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made 13 attempts to advance in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. The fighting is not over.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of this day, Russians have tried to break through our defense 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. One battle is still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 250 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 131 of them were killed irrevocably. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 17 vehicles, four motorcycles and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, and damaged a car, two artillery systems, a tank and an enemy multiple rocket launcher.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops eight times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostiantynopil, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 23 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, and another attack is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Huliaypillia, Orikhove and Prydniprovskyi sectors since the beginning of the day.

Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map06.02.25, 08:29 • 27876 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

