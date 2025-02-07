General Staff on the situation at the front: 116 clashes and hundreds of occupants killed in a day

A total of 116 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 23 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

"The Russian invaders conducted 90 air strikes using 149 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 961 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions nine times in the areas of Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped all attacks.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made 13 attempts to advance in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. The fighting is not over.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of this day, Russians have tried to break through our defense 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. One battle is still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 250 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 131 of them were killed irrevocably. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 17 vehicles, four motorcycles and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, and damaged a car, two artillery systems, a tank and an enemy multiple rocket launcher.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops eight times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostiantynopil, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 23 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, and another attack is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Huliaypillia, Orikhove and Prydniprovskyi sectors since the beginning of the day.

Over a third of the fighting is in two sectors: General Staff updates combat map