Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile fired in the direction of Ochakov
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of an enemy missile heading toward the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.
Details
"A missile in the direction of Ochakiv," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post
Earlier, the air force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the Black Sea.