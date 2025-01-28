Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of enemy drones over several regions of Ukraine

The movement of attack drones was recorded in the sky. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The drones are moving along different routes, maintaining a western and northwestern course. They have been spotted on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, in the northwestern part of Kharkiv region, and in the southern districts of Poltava and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.

The military urges the public to be careful and respond immediately to air raid warnings.

