Ukrainian Air Force destroys 17 out of 20 UAVs

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 17 Russian drones in Odesa region on the night of May 9. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, at night, the Russians attacked with 20 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs in Odesa region.

