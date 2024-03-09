Ukrainian Air Force confirms killing of 12 "Shahed" overnight

On the night of March 9, as a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 12 "shaheds" in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Poltava regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on the night of March 9, the enemy attacked with 15 Shahed-type attack drones. The launch areas were the Crimean town of Chauda and the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

