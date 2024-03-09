$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25213 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 89868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60147 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 251175 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 217724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185910 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227451 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250780 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156697 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371970 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Air Force confirms killing of 12 "Shahed" overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81649 views

The Air Force of Ukraine confirms the destruction of 12 Iranian Shahed drones during night attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Poltava regions.

Ukrainian Air Force confirms killing of 12 "Shahed" overnight

On the night of March 9, as a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 12 "shaheds" in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Poltava regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on the night of March 9, the enemy attacked with 15 Shahed-type attack drones. The launch areas were the Crimean town of Chauda and the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff09.03.24, 07:38 • 31421 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Donetsk
Poltava
