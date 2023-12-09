Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district

Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region this evening. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN .

It was loud in the evening in Kryvyi Rih district. Our sky defenders were working. They shot down a missile - Lysak wrote in Telegram.

In addition, the head of the UMA said that in the afternoon the enemy attacked Nikopol. He attacked the city with two kamikaze drones. The attack damaged an infrastructure facility, a warehouse building and a five-story building.

There were no casualties, Lysak said.

Earlier,UNN reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

