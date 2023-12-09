Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103215 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130612 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131262 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172640 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178013 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245535 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102814 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94244 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91338 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100568 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45566 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241981 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11362 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130612 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120525 views
Actual
Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34336 views

Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted an enemy missile in the Kryvyi Rih district, and Nikopol was attacked by a drone that damaged buildings but caused no casualties.

Air defense forces shot down an enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region  this evening.  This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN . 

It was loud in the evening in Kryvyi Rih district. Our sky defenders were working. They shot down a missile

- Lysak wrote in Telegram.

In addition, the head of the UMA said that in the afternoon the enemy attacked Nikopol. He attacked the city with two kamikaze drones.  The attack damaged an infrastructure facility, a warehouse building and a five-story building.

There were no casualties, Lysak said. 

Earlier,UNN reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih. 

SEE ALSO: Occupants shell Kupyansk: two people killed

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising