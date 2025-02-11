Ukraine's population has fallen to 32 million. Chernyshov tells how many Ukrainians have left

The population of Ukraine in 2024 amounted to 32 million people, which is a catastrophic figure. This was reported in an interview with Die Welt by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports .

At the time of independence in 1991, Ukraine had 52 million people. Ten years later, this figure dropped to 48 million. Before the first phase of the war, it was already 45 million. In 2015, after the annexation of Crimea, there were 42 million. In 2024, we became a country with 32 million people - a catastrophic number - Chernyshov said.

According to him, the good news is that the Ukrainian nation has about 60 million people in total. The problem is that half of them are outside the country: these are people who left before the great war in different ways, war refugees, and the Ukrainian diaspora.

Almost five million people fled the country during the war. These are people with protection status. We want to keep in touch with all Ukrainians living abroad. We don't want Ukrainians to feel disconnected from the Ukrainian idea - on the contrary, we want them to feel connected to the Ukrainian state. Someone once called our ministry a “return service”. This is absolutely not true - Chernyshov answered when asked whether it was solely about maintaining contact with Ukrainians abroad.

Recall

In 2024, according to NBU forecasts, 500 thousand people left Ukraine , and in 2025, another 200 thousand are expected to leave.