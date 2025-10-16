Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva plans to visit Ukraine to express support and discuss a new loan package. Previous assistance could reach about $8 billion, but negotiations could be difficult due to the need for guarantees from Ukraine's allies.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva plans to visit Ukraine to express support for the war-torn country, strengthening Kyiv's ambitions to secure a new loan package in the fourth year of the war with Russia. This information was confirmed by an IMF spokesperson, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.
Details
The publication indicates that Georgieva was last in Kyiv in February 2023, approximately one year after the start of the war.
Our staff continue to actively engage with the Ukrainian authorities on macroeconomic policies aimed at maintaining stability, financing necessary expenditures, and restoring debt sustainability, with a view to further IMF support.
At the same time, sources familiar with the negotiations told the publication that the visit is planned for the coming months.
Georgieva's arrival in Kyiv, whose visit two years ago marked the completion of the conditions for the first package, will signal support for further assistance to the country, whose economy and infrastructure have suffered from Russia's invasion. ... New aid could reach about $8 billion.
The publication adds that negotiations on the next package may prove difficult, as the IMF needs guarantees from Ukraine's allies that they will begin to use frozen Russian assets to transfer tens of billions of dollars to the country.
Recall
Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that during a meeting with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, an agreement was reached on the next visit of the negotiating mission in the near future.
NBU Governor on new IMF program: it must maximally consider Ukraine's European integration movement03.10.25, 12:58 • 2831 view