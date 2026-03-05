Ukraine's national team won the medal standings at the European Shooting Championship

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

The Ukrainian national shooting team won the medal standings of the European Championship at a distance of 10 meters, which took place in Yerevan. Ukrainian athletes demonstrated a strong result, winning a total of 14 awards of various kinds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine on Telegram.

Details

The national team's achievements include five gold, three silver, and six bronze medals.

In particular, Ukrainian shooter Viktoria Rybovalova won several awards at once. She won "gold" in the individual GP-11a exercise among women, and also became a champion as part of the women's team together with Margarita Tarkaniy and Halyna Avramenko. Rybovalova won another gold medal in the mixed team together with Danylo Danilenko.

Another champion was junior Roman Berezytskyi, who won the GP-11a exercise. Also, Avramenko, Rybovalova, and Tarkaniy won "gold" in the team GP-12 exercise among women.

Silver awards for Ukraine were won by Danilenko (GP-11a among men), Dmytro Kravets (GP-12 among juniors), as well as the men's trio - Viktor Bankin, Maksym Himon, and Oleh Omelchuk in the PP-3 exercise.

Ukrainian shooters won six more bronze medals. Tarkaniy (GP-11a, women), Kravets (GP-11a, juniors), Alina Tkalyk (GP-11a, junior women), Tarkaniy (GP-12, women), Berezytskyi (GP-12, juniors), and Tkalyk (GP-12, junior women) took third place.

Thanks to this result, the Ukrainian team took first place in the overall medal standings of the continental championship.

