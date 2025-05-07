Ukraine's international reserves increased by 10%: funds from partners and lower currency sales helped

Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $46.7 billion at the end of April, increasing by more than 10% in a month amid significant inflows from international partners and a reduction in валюти sales, the NBU said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

As of May 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $46,683.1 million. In April, they increased by 10.2%. This dynamic is due, on the one hand, to significant inflows from international partners, and on the other hand, to the smallest since April 2024 volumes of net валюти sales by the National Bank on the валюти market - the NBU said.

It is noted that in April, compared to March 2025, the National Bank's net валюти sales decreased by 17.1%. "According to the NBU's balance sheet data, it sold $2,208.7 million on the валюти market and bought $17.5 million into reserves," the regulator said.

At the same time, it is reported that $6,347.6 million was received on the government's валюти accounts in the NBU, including $4,861.6 million from the EU within the Ukraine Facility instrument and the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative.

In addition, as indicated, Ukraine received $992 million under the agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain within the ERA. These funds, as reported, were not credited to Ukraine's international reserves due to their limited (targeted) purpose of use.

$517.9 million was paid for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign валюти. Ukraine also paid the IMF $82.1 million.

"The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.6 months of future imports," the NBU said.

