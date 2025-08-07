Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.5% in July: what's the reason?

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5940 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35967 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39183 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62695 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86943 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64713 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43232 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44348 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55994 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55793 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 12241 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 29268 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35880 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39098 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63980 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63980 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120129 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130231 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122222 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133579 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.5% in July: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.5% in July to USD 43,030.8 million. This was due to foreign exchange interventions and debt payments, partially offset by inflows from partners.

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.5% in July: what's the reason?

In July, Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 4.5% and amounted to $43,030.8 million, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

As of August 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 43,030.8 million. In July, they decreased by 4.5%

- the message says.

According to the National Bank, this dynamic was caused by currency interventions and the country's debt payments in foreign currency. These operations were only partially offset by receipts from international partners and from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (foreign currency OVDPs). Despite the decrease, the volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Details

In general, the dynamics of reserves were determined by a number of factors.

Firstly, operations of the National Bank on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold USD 3,457.3 million on the foreign exchange market and bought USD 0.3 million into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net sale of foreign currency in July amounted to USD 3,457.0 million.

Secondly, receipts in favor of the government and payments for servicing and repaying public debt.

In July, UAH 2,122.1 million was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank, including:

  • USD 1,171.0 million – from the European Union within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;
    • USD 513.2 million – from the IMF within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program;
      • USD 414.0 million – from the placement of OVDPs;
        • USD 23.9 million – through World Bank accounts.

          USD 793.0 million was paid for servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency, including:

          • USD 638.5 million – servicing and repayment of OVDPs;
            • USD 85.1 million – servicing of foreign currency bonds;
              • USD 61.2 million – servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;
                • USD 7.1 million – servicing of debt to the EU;
                  • USD 1.1 million – payment to other creditors.

                    In addition, Ukraine paid USD 2.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

                    Thirdly, revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in market value and exchange rates).

                    In July, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by USD 101.5 million.

                    The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 4.7 months of future imports.

                    Data on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are compiled and published monthly:

                    • no later than the seventh day of the month following the reporting month – preliminary data;
                      • no later than the 21st day of the month following the reporting month – updated data.

                        Recall

                        Ukraine's international reserves as of July 1, 2025, reached $45.1 billion, increasing by 1.2% in June. The growth was due to receipts from partners exceeding currency sales and debt payments.

                        Antonina Tumanova

                        EconomyFinance
                        International Monetary Fund
                        World Bank
                        National Bank of Ukraine
                        European Union
                        Ukraine