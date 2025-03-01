Ukraine's General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place in the frontline, enemy attacks most often in Pokrovske, Toretske and Kursk sectors

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Ukraine's General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place in the frontline, enemy attacks most often in Pokrovske, Toretske and Kursk sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 35673 views

Over the last day, 57 combat engagements took place, most of them - 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy conducted numerous air strikes and artillery attacks on populated areas in different regions of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, March 1, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have fought 57 combat clashes with Russian invaders, the General Staff reports, according to UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 16.00 on 01.03.2025 on the Russian invasion

Today, the communities of the following settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire: Brantsivka, Bratenytsia, Gorky in Sumy region; Mkhy, Halahanivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched air strikes with UAVs on Okhrimivka, Makarove and Hraniv.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the vicinity of Novooosynove and Zahryzove, two battles are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army made six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi and Novomykhailivka during the day, four battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy. Borova and Bohuslavka came under air strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, 10 firefights took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Diliyivka. One firefight is still ongoing. Konstantinovka and Toretsk were hit by air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Nova Poltavka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aviation launched anti-aircraft missile strikes on Novopavlivka and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , five hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Skudne.

Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Gulyaypole sector , near Pryvilne and Charivne. Ternove, Gulyaypole and Zaliznychne were hit by air strikes.

Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector , one attack was repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske with the support of aviation.

One firefight continued in the Prydniprovskyi sector .

In Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks, two more engagements are still ongoing, and the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 17 drones, and fired 210 artillery shells at our troops' positions and localities.

On the Kharkiv, Siverskyi and Kramatorsk directions , the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.

Number of battles decreased in February, but number of Russian airstrikes increased - Defense Ministry01.03.25, 14:41 • 29101 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
