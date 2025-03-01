Ukraine's General Staff: 57 combat engagements took place in the frontline, enemy attacks most often in Pokrovske, Toretske and Kursk sectors
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 57 combat engagements took place, most of them - 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy conducted numerous air strikes and artillery attacks on populated areas in different regions of Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the day, March 1, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have fought 57 combat clashes with Russian invaders, the General Staff reports, according to UNN.
Details
Operational information as of 16.00 on 01.03.2025 on the Russian invasion
Today, the communities of the following settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire: Brantsivka, Bratenytsia, Gorky in Sumy region; Mkhy, Halahanivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region,
In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched air strikes with UAVs on Okhrimivka, Makarove and Hraniv.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the vicinity of Novooosynove and Zahryzove, two battles are ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the invading army made six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi and Novomykhailivka during the day, four battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy. Borova and Bohuslavka came under air strikes.
In the Toretsk sector, 10 firefights took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Diliyivka. One firefight is still ongoing. Konstantinovka and Toretsk were hit by air strikes.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Nova Poltavka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aviation launched anti-aircraft missile strikes on Novopavlivka and Novoukrainka.
In the Novopavlivka sector , five hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Skudne.
Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Gulyaypole sector , near Pryvilne and Charivne. Ternove, Gulyaypole and Zaliznychne were hit by air strikes.
Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector , one attack was repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske with the support of aviation.
One firefight continued in the Prydniprovskyi sector .
In Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks, two more engagements are still ongoing, and the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 17 drones, and fired 210 artillery shells at our troops' positions and localities.
On the Kharkiv, Siverskyi and Kramatorsk directions , the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.
Number of battles decreased in February, but number of Russian airstrikes increased - Defense Ministry01.03.25, 14:41 • 29101 view