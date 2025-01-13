Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns of consequences of trade in stolen Ukrainian grain

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russia continues to trade in stolen Ukrainian grain, and anyone who accepts it is an accomplice in the theft. Ukraine has sent protest notes to the relevant parties, warning them of the consequences. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Russia continues to trade in stolen Ukrainian grain. Anyone who accepts it is an accomplice to the theft. We see every relevant movement and action. We have sent protest notes to the relevant parties, warning them of the consequences of such illegal activities - Sibiga wrote.

He noted that Ukraine will appeal to the International Maritime Organization because Russian vessels are disabling transponders.

We have data confirming the origin of the grain and the routes of its transportation from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian ports. If these illegal actions continue, we will take tough measures, including using all available political, economic and legal instruments. As a result, all vessels, companies and organizations involved may face severe sanctions. This broad daylight theft must stop - Sibiga added.

