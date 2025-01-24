Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi responded to Russia's demand to cancel NATO's promise in Bucharest that Ukraine would join to end the war, saying it was "utter bullshit," UNN reports.

Details

"Aw shucks, North Korea’s ally issuing ultimatums to NATO. Utter bullshit. Moscow has no say here. Russia is waging an aggressive war in Europe. Its occupation forces are in Ukraine and other European countries. European security architecture is built on protection from Russia," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tymy tweeted.

Previously

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister alexander grushko statedthat one of the key elements for Russia to end the war in Ukraine is to cancel the commitments on Ukraine's future membership at the 2008 naTo Bucharest summit.