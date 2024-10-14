Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies accusations of supplying UAVs to rebels in Mali
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine denies any involvement in supplying drones to rebels in Mali and cooperation with terrorists. The MFA emphasizes the introduction of a system of control over weapons supplied by Western partners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejects the accusations recently spread by some international media about the alleged involvement of official Kyiv in the supply of UAVs to rebels in Mali. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.
Ukraine strongly rejects the accusations recently spread by some international media about the alleged involvement of our country in the supply of UAVs to the rebels in Mali. We also categorically deny all accusations that are periodically made by high-ranking officials of the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger about Ukraine's alleged involvement in "cooperation with terrorists", "supplying terrorists with weapons and information", "Ukraine's support for the terrorist coalition", etc
The ministry added that since the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine was the first to initiate an extensive system of monitoring and control over weapons supplied by Western partners.
In this context, we also reject all accusations against Ukraine of our country's alleged involvement in the smuggling of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine by its allies to counter the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation into the Sahel region
Addendum
The French newspaper Le Monde reportedthat Ukraine is supporting the rebels in northern Mali, in particular, by providing assistance with drones.
Recall
In August, Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine over the GUR's comments on the fighting in the north of the country.