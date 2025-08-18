Ukraine's energy system is currently stable, but very vulnerable and fragile - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's energy system is currently stable, but it is very fragile and vulnerable due to constant shelling by the Russians. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, writes UNN.

Currently, the energy system is stable, we basically have enough restored and repaired facilities to cover consumption. But we must be very careful, because the system is very sensitive, although stable. Very vulnerable and fragile - Hrynchuk reported.

She emphasized that the state of the energy system is affected by enemy shelling, which is very frequent in the frontline regions.

A huge number of attacks. In the frontline regions, in Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, attacks continue. Both on generation facilities and on electricity transmission and distribution facilities. Both larger and smaller ones, which also affect the operation of the energy system - Hrynchuk said.

The Norwegian government is allocating almost $100 million to Ukraine for the purchase of natural gas for the 2025-2026 heating season. This is a continuation of aid coming through the EBRD to Naftogaz for purchases from Western sources.

The authorities of Donetsk region ask residents to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours. They also remind about daily free evacuation, which saves lives during constant shelling.