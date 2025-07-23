Ukraine's delegation arrived for talks in Istanbul - MFA

The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Istanbul, where negotiations with the Russian side are to take place. This was reported by UNN, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Istanbul.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already begun work in Turkey.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place around 7 PM, according to sources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.