Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 21846 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 56439 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 123979 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 117176 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 95729 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 87106 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 200064 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 83941 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 81004 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 85303 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's delegation arrived for talks in Istanbul - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3622 views

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side. The talks are scheduled for 7:00 PM, Ukraine aims to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Ukraine's delegation arrived for talks in Istanbul - MFA

The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Istanbul, where negotiations with the Russian side are to take place. This was reported by UNN, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Istanbul.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already begun work in Turkey.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place around 7 PM, according to sources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
