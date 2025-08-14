$41.510.09
Ukraine's budget to receive UAH 2.6 billion from Russian online casino "PIN-UP"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The state budget of Ukraine will be replenished by UAH 2.6 billion due to the collection of funds from the Russian online casino "PIN-UP". The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the director of UKR GAME TECHNOLOGY LLC, which operated under this brand, guilty.

Ukraine's budget to receive UAH 2.6 billion from Russian online casino "PIN-UP"

The state budget of Ukraine will receive UAH 2.6 billion, which was collected from the Russian online casino "PIN-UP". Law enforcement agencies, in particular the State Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Financial Monitoring Service, contributed to this. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

Based on the pre-trial investigation of the SBI, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on July 10, 2025, found the director of UKR GAME TECHNOLOGY LLC guilty of committing a number of criminal offenses - in Ukraine, it operated under the brand of the online casino "PIN-UP".

The court's verdict came into force a month later, i.e., on August 10. A forced collection of over UAH 2.6 billion was applied to the online casino in favor of the state.

Two days after the verdict came into force, the relevant court decision was sent to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and ARMA.

Currently, the interest income from the management of arrested funds amounts to over UAH 200 million, the SBI stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the SBI, reported that the commander of an artillery battery of one of Kyiv's military units and his deputy were notified of suspicion due to causing almost UAH 1 million in damages to the state.

Yevhen Ustimenko

