Ukraine's air defense destroys more than half of the “Shahed” during a night attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces shot down 26 of 48 attack drones launched by Russia in the evening of October 28. The occupiers also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Kryvyi Rih from the territory of Crimea.
In the skies over Ukraine, air defense forces have shot down 26 of 48 enemy drones launched by the Russian army since the evening of October 28. Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander ballistic missile. This was reported on Tuesday by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on the night of October 29 (from 22.00 on October 28), the enemy struck the city of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, attacked with 48 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Russia.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, air defense units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed, 20 drones have been located, and one has returned to Russia. The information is being clarified and updated
It is noted that the air defense was operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
