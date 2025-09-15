Ukraine won bronze at the Euroleague-2025 Beach Soccer Superfinal

The Ukrainian women's beach soccer team defeated Poland and took third place in the Euroleague 2025 Superfinal, the UAF reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian team played four matches at the tournament. In the group stage, Yuriy Klymenko's charges took second place in Group B, beating Italy (4:2) and losing to Spain (2:4). This result secured Ukraine's place in the tournament's semi-finals, where they lost to Portugal (1:3).

In the bronze medal match, the blue and yellows played against Poland. The main time of the match ended with a score of 3:3, overtime brought no goals, and in the penalty shootout, the Ukrainians proved stronger - 4:3.

Thus, the Ukrainian national team took third place in the Euroleague 2025 Superfinal.

