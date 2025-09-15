Ukraine won bronze at the Euroleague-2025 Beach Soccer Superfinal

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 1450 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 3580 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 11401 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 19522 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 43673 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67147 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 101945 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 84812 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83154 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46070 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Trump: I am not liked by smart peopleSeptember 14, 08:03 PM • 7390 views
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 6878 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 8334 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 9356 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 5596 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 1468 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 11733 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 89968 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 62168 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 58766 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 19181 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 26151 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 74938 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 58560 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 107138 views
Actual
Bild
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
The Times
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine won bronze at the Euroleague-2025 Beach Soccer Superfinal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The Ukrainian women's beach soccer team took third place in the Euroleague-2025 Superfinal, defeating Poland in a penalty shootout. Ukrainian athletes beat Italy but lost to Spain and Portugal.

Ukraine won bronze at the Euroleague-2025 Beach Soccer Superfinal

The Ukrainian women's beach soccer team defeated Poland and took third place in the Euroleague 2025 Superfinal, the UAF reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian team played four matches at the tournament. In the group stage, Yuriy Klymenko's charges took second place in Group B, beating Italy (4:2) and losing to Spain (2:4). This result secured Ukraine's place in the tournament's semi-finals, where they lost to Portugal (1:3).

In the bronze medal match, the blue and yellows played against Poland. The main time of the match ended with a score of 3:3, overtime brought no goals, and in the penalty shootout, the Ukrainians proved stronger - 4:3.

Thus, the Ukrainian national team took third place in the Euroleague 2025 Superfinal.

Transfer record in women's football: Frenchwoman Geyoro moved to "London City" for 1.4 million pounds sterling05.09.25, 14:30 • 2691 view

Julia Shramko

Sports
Italy
Spain
Portugal
Ukraine
Poland