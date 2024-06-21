Ukraine will work on joining the EU on the basis of a new model - Office of the president

Ukraine will adhere to the new model of EU accession negotiations, which provides for the use of a cluster approach. This was announced by Deputy Head of the presidential office Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today, at a meeting of the EU Council of ministers, a legitimate framework was adopted. Let's just say This is the last bureaucratic step for Brussels Zhovkva says.

According to him, the next step on June 25 is to hold an intergovernmental conference, when negotiations will actually begin.

This will be the beginning of accession negotiations, and then, in fact, it will be negotiations. Ukraine will work on joining the EU on the basis of a new model, when only one chapter will open until the second one ends, but on a cluster approach, where several chapters will open at once. The first cluster will open soon he added.

Recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

Shmygal called the next step after the start of negotiations on joining the EU on June 25