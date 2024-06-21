ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6958 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 103700 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 113066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 128424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194056 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236466 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145410 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369684 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182122 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149711 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Ukraine will work on joining the EU on the basis of a new model - Office of the president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29589 views

Ukraine will work on joining the EU using a new model of cluster approach to accession negotiations, in which several sections will be opened simultaneously, rather than sequentially.

Ukraine will work on joining the EU on the basis of a new model - Office of the president

Ukraine will adhere to the new model of EU accession negotiations, which provides for the use of a cluster approach. This was announced by Deputy Head of the presidential office Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today, at a meeting of the EU Council of ministers, a legitimate framework was adopted. Let's just say This is the last bureaucratic step for Brussels

Zhovkva says.

According to him, the next step on June 25 is to hold an intergovernmental conference, when negotiations will actually begin.

This will be the beginning of accession negotiations, and then, in fact, it will be negotiations. Ukraine will work on joining the EU on the basis of a new model, when only one chapter will open until the second one ends, but on a cluster approach, where several chapters will open at once. The first cluster will open soon

he added.

Recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

Shmygal called the next step after the start of negotiations on joining the EU on June 2521.06.24, 15:00 • 30399 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
Council of the European Union
Office of the President of Ukraine
European Union
Brussels
Luxembourg
Ukraine
Moldova
