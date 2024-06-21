Shmygal called the next step after the start of negotiations on joining the EU on June 25

On Tuesday, June 25, the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held, which marks the formal start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Then there will be technical negotiations on dozens of different chapters of the future agreement. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"On June 25, we will hold an EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference, which marks the formal start of negotiations on our accession. Then we will start detailed technical negotiations on dozens of different chapters of the future agreement," Shmygal said.

Recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, The Negotiation Framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

