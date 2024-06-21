"Ukraine returns to Europe": Zelensky welcomed the EU's decision on the negotiation framework, expects the start of negotiations on June 25

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the approval by the EU countries of the negotiation framework on Ukraine's accession, noting that an intergovernmental conference on June 25, which will actually begin the negotiation process, is eagerly awaited. UNN

Today, 27 EU member states approved the negotiation framework necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. I am grateful to the Council of the European Union and the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union for their firm political will. we look forward to next week, June 25, when Ukraine and the EU are going to hold their first intergovernmental conference, effectively starting the negotiation process - Zelensky noted in X.

Details

A negotiation framework was also approved for Moldova, and the president congratulated "our Moldovan friends on this significant step towards our common European future." "Together, we will make the EU stronger," he stressed.

"I am grateful to everyone in our team who worked hard to make this historic step a reality. Millions of Ukrainians, and even generations of our people, are realizing their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe, to which it belonged for centuries, as a full member of the European Community," Zelensky said.

The EU Council has agreed on the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova: it is planned to start before the Hungarian Presidency