The EU Council has agreed on the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova: it is planned to start before the Hungarian Presidency

The Council of the European Union approved common positions, in particular, the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The EU Council has adopted the common positions of the EU, including the negotiating framework, for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. This paves the way for the start of negotiations on Tuesday, June 25, in Luxembourg: 15:30 (local time) - IGC with Ukraine, 18:00 - IGC with Moldova," the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said in X.

Orbán: Hungary will not block NATO's decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war