Ukraine will likely need to import electricity after one or two more Russian attacks - Zelenskyy

Ukraine anticipates electricity problems. It might be necessary to import electricity from partner countries after one or two attacks. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

We expect problems with electricity. Perhaps after one or two attacks, we will need to import electricity. We always use this opportunity during winter. This opportunity is open to us. Secondly, they are also attacking our gas storage facilities, they are attacking water supply, so we have started talking about gas imports. We have our estimates of what we might need, but mostly it's about funds. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, gas is not a problem today; the problem is having enough money, enough funding for this gas. He also emphasized that there is an understanding of where gas can be bought and what price is offered.

