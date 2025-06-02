Ukraine will have contacts with Europeans and the United States following the results of negotiations with Russia - Yermak's advisor

Ukraine will contact partners from Europe and the USA based on the results of today's meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul. This was stated by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

"There are no USA or Europe at the negotiating table," said Bevz.

He noted that Ukraine will contact Western partners.

"Ukraine today before the meeting (in Istanbul with the Russian Federation - ed.) had contacts with some partners, Europeans. After that, we will have it again. We want them to closely monitor the agenda. We will also contact the USA. We believe that they should be integrated into these processes," Bevz noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul, "wonderful".