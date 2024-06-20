Ukraine will consider participating in a peace summit organized by Beijing-diplomat

Ukraine will consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties. This was stated in an interview with South China Morning Post by Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko, and also named the condition of participation, reports UNN.

The ambassador stressed that Ukraine" does not see and has never seen China as its opponent", instead wants to see Beijing as" its friend", answering the question of whether China had a hand in Russia's influence in Southeast Asia, and whether this prevented some countries in the region from participating in the summit.

"Ukraine will consider participating in a Beijing - led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties, if the negotiations are based on' rules and principles enshrined in the UN Charter (and) international law, ' "Zelenko said.

Before the summit in Switzerland, China said that it would participate in such an event only with the participation of Ukraine and Russia. Russia was not invited to the summit.

After the summit, China, in partnership with Brazil, proposed an alternative peace process involving Russia and Ukraine.

Of the 92 countries that sent delegates to the two-day summit in Switzerland last weekend, only eight were from Asia, including Thailand, East Timor, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.

Zelenko, in turn, said that Ukraine is "grateful" for the participation of Asian countries in the summit, noting that many of them attended such an event for the first time.

She urged the region not to" lose sight of the broader picture "of the war in Ukraine, as failure to resolve the conflict will have a high price for the" weakest " states.

"The last price is always paid by the weakest – the price of gold, the price of not having some products on the shelves, and much more," she said. "Many Asian countries know how high the price of freedom is, and it's better to take the lead and go for it than to pay the price of doing nothing.

"It is never easy to establish peace, it has its price, but the price of inaction is higher," she concluded.

