Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6930 views

10:10 AM • 6930 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 103606 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 112998 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 128365 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194024 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236450 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145399 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182119 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149709 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Ukraine will consider participating in a peace summit organized by Beijing-diplomat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24056 views

According to the Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore, Kiev will consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties, if the negotiations are based on "the rules and principles enshrined in the Charter (and) UN international law.

Ukraine will consider participating in a peace summit organized by Beijing-diplomat

Ukraine will consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties. This was stated in an interview with South China Morning Post by Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko, and also named the condition of participation, reports UNN.

The ambassador stressed that Ukraine" does not see and has never seen China as its opponent", instead wants to see Beijing as" its friend", answering the question of whether China had a hand in Russia's influence in Southeast Asia, and whether this prevented some countries in the region from participating in the summit.

"Ukraine will consider participating in a Beijing - led peace summit with the participation of both warring parties, if the negotiations are based on' rules and principles enshrined in the UN Charter (and) international law, ' "Zelenko said.

Before the summit in Switzerland, China said that it would participate in such an event only with the participation of Ukraine and Russia. Russia was not invited to the summit.

After the summit, China, in partnership with Brazil, proposed an alternative peace process involving Russia and Ukraine.

Of the 92 countries that sent delegates to the two-day summit in Switzerland last weekend, only eight were from Asia, including Thailand, East Timor, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.

Zelensky thanked the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Peace Summit communiqué18.06.24, 11:19 • 50055 views

Zelenko, in turn, said that Ukraine is "grateful" for the participation of Asian countries in the summit, noting that many of them attended such an event for the first time.

She urged the region not to" lose sight of the broader picture "of the war in Ukraine, as failure to resolve the conflict will have a high price for the" weakest " states.

"The last price is always paid by the weakest – the price of gold, the price of not having some products on the shelves, and much more," she said. "Many Asian countries know how high the price of freedom is, and it's better to take the lead and go for it than to pay the price of doing nothing.

"It is never easy to establish peace, it has its price, but the price of inaction is higher," she concluded.

Ukraine is preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit: Zelensky announces new steps for peace17.06.24, 19:22 • 36689 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Singapore
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
