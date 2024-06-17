Ukraine is preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit: Zelensky announces new steps for peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new steps for peace, namely the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting on the results of the Peace Summit and the preparation of our next steps.

"There are no pauses now. We have taken the first tangible step towards peace - in unprecedented unity of the world's countries. It is a success for Ukraine that for the first time in our history so many leaders and states have gathered for the sake of Ukraine and for the sake of peace. I am grateful to everyone who was represented at the Summit. But peace is always the way. New steps are needed. And they will be taken. And we are already preparing them. We thank our team. We are preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit. We are preparing the work of groups on the points of the Peace Formula so that states can unite for the sake of clear specifics, those decisions and plans, those actions that will really return security," the President of Ukraine said.

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace. It was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.