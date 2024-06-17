Ukraine is preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit: Zelensky announces new steps for peace

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18552 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162995 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212856 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371124 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183577 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 4296 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157058 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150903 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13195 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14340 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19433 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38805 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine is preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit: Zelensky announces new steps for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36689 views

President Zelenskyy announced new steps for peace, including the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Peace Summit and the preparation of working groups on the points of the Peace Formula for concrete actions to restore security.

Ukraine is preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit: Zelensky announces new steps for peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new steps for peace, namely the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit, UNN reports. 

Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting on the results of the Peace Summit and the preparation of our next steps.

"There are no pauses now. We have taken the first tangible step towards peace - in unprecedented unity of the world's countries. It is a success for Ukraine that for the first time in our history so many leaders and states have gathered for the sake of Ukraine and for the sake of peace. I am grateful to everyone who was represented at the Summit. But peace is always the way. New steps are needed. And they will be taken. And we are already preparing them. We thank our team. We are preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit. We are preparing the work of groups on the points of the Peace Formula so that states can unite for the sake of clear specifics, those decisions and plans, those actions that will really return security," the President of Ukraine said.

Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka17.06.24, 18:44 • 32012 views

Recall

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace. It was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.   

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11