Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15857 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 147799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245374 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370876 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149984 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 147799 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125258 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144302 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157673 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12020 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13252 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17343 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18523 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34527 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32012 views

Upon his return to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy met with military leaders, including the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, to receive detailed reports on the operational situation, defense contracts, assistance from partners, and progress in developing the capabilities of Ukrainian drones of various types and missions.

Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka

After returning to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Chief of Staff and heard reports from the heads of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Among the speakers was the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevsky, UNN reports.

Immediately after returning to Ukraine, he held a meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych on the operational situation in all areas and at the borders, the dynamics of domestic contracts and the flow of aid from defense packages announced by partners

- Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State heard reports from the heads of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine: The Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR and the State Border Guard Service, as well as the SZR's report.

"A detailed report was presented by Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He reported on all types of drones - air, land and sea - and on all types of tasks: from tactical FPV and evacuation platforms to the so-called Deep Strike drones," Zelensky added.

Vadim Sukharevsky appointed commander of the unmanned systems Forces10.06.24, 22:00 • 61486 views

According to him, the field is actively developing - the number of drones produced and successfully used is growing.

"Ukraine is leading the technological progress in this area. Last week at the talks with other leaders, we felt a great interest in our experience. After we win, it will become a high-tech part of Ukrainian exports," the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91