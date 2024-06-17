Situation on all fronts, aid arrivals, and a report on drones: Zelensky returned to Ukraine and gathered the Stavka

After returning to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Chief of Staff and heard reports from the heads of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Among the speakers was the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevsky, UNN reports.

Immediately after returning to Ukraine, he held a meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych on the operational situation in all areas and at the borders, the dynamics of domestic contracts and the flow of aid from defense packages announced by partners - Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State heard reports from the heads of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine: The Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the GUR and the State Border Guard Service, as well as the SZR's report.

"A detailed report was presented by Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He reported on all types of drones - air, land and sea - and on all types of tasks: from tactical FPV and evacuation platforms to the so-called Deep Strike drones," Zelensky added.

Vadim Sukharevsky appointed commander of the unmanned systems Forces

According to him, the field is actively developing - the number of drones produced and successfully used is growing.

"Ukraine is leading the technological progress in this area. Last week at the talks with other leaders, we felt a great interest in our experience. After we win, it will become a high-tech part of Ukrainian exports," the President summarized.