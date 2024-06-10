Vadim Sukharevsky appointed commander of the unmanned systems Forces

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky commander of the unmanned systems Forces, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"... Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky has been appointed commander of the unmanned systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on June 10, 2024

