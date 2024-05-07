Government supports creation of Unmanned Systems Forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

According to the minister, this is a strategic step for our country in the face of the growing threat from Russia.

"Unmanned systems forces are a modern and necessary solution for the effective use of our combat potential and technological superiority over the enemy at all levels - strategic, operational and tactical - with the help of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea," Umerov said.

According to Umerov, to implement this initiative, the Ministry of Defense will prepare and submit a relevant draft law to the Government.

"The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces will help strengthen our defense capabilities," he summarized.

