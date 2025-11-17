Ukraine will be the first to receive a new generation of SAMP/T air defense with enhanced characteristics - Macron

Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine will be the first country where the new SAMP/T air defense system with improved capabilities will be deployed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Macron announced that France and Ukraine have launched a bilateral partnership for the next ten years. It concerns the acquisition, development, and production of drones, drone interceptors, and guided bombs.

"We have launched bilateral cooperation for the next 10 years regarding the acquisition, development, and production of UAVs, UAV interceptors, and guided bombs. And this concerns deliveries that we plan for the next two years and for 10 years ahead," Macron said.

The French President specifically emphasized that Ukraine will receive the latest generation SAMP/T air defense system, which is currently still under development.

"We agreed that this particular development could be the first to be deployed in Ukraine. Ukraine already knows the characteristics of this system, but now these will be new enhanced characteristics," Macron said.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine.