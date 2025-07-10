Ukraine will be ready to open negotiation clusters for EU accession this year - Zelenskyy

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 8588 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 16115 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 12220 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12626 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 15098 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21989 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21820 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29342 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69423 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29208 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.2m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 38663 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 27755 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 18483 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 24107 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21212 views
Publications
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 8588 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 16115 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 22774 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 69423 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 75181 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 144710 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 273851 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 452879 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 281567 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 389989 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Ukraine will be ready to open negotiation clusters for EU accession this year - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

The President stated that Ukraine will be ready to open other clusters of negotiations on accession to the European Union this year.

Ukraine will be ready to open negotiation clusters for EU accession this year - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will be ready to open other clusters for accession negotiations with the European Union this year. Zelenskyy announced this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, reports UNN.

Details

I also want to thank you (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - ed.), Italy, for supporting Ukraine at the European Union level. We appreciate it. This is important from all points of view, including the progress of our negotiations on EU accession. We are ready to open the first cluster, we will be ready for other clusters this year as well

- said the president.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear recovery plan for the state, emphasizing a "Marshall Plan" style approach. He noted that Ukraine's recovery will modernize European infrastructure and industry.

Also, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense and the production of missiles and drones. He emphasized the need to stop Russian air attacks and offered to share Ukrainian experience and technologies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Giorgia Meloni
European Union
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9