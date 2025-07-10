Ukraine will be ready to open negotiation clusters for EU accession this year - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will be ready to open other clusters for accession negotiations with the European Union this year. Zelenskyy announced this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, reports UNN.

Details

I also want to thank you (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - ed.), Italy, for supporting Ukraine at the European Union level. We appreciate it. This is important from all points of view, including the progress of our negotiations on EU accession. We are ready to open the first cluster, we will be ready for other clusters this year as well - said the president.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear recovery plan for the state, emphasizing a "Marshall Plan" style approach. He noted that Ukraine's recovery will modernize European infrastructure and industry.

Also, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Zelenskyy called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense and the production of missiles and drones. He emphasized the need to stop Russian air attacks and offered to share Ukrainian experience and technologies.