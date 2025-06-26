Ukraine will be hit by magnetic storms and local rains: weather forecaster gives forecast

Warm weather, with moderate heat in places, is expected in Ukraine on June 27, the wind will subside, but local rains are possible due to the atmospheric front. Magnetic storms are added to this. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Friday in Ukraine will be warm, with moderate heat in the south and in Transcarpathia - Didenko wrote.

During the day on June 27, +22...+26 degrees are expected, the southern part and Transcarpathia will warm up to +25...+30 degrees.

"Finally, the wind will subside tomorrow, it will be moderate or even weak! Western directions", - the weather forecaster noted.

"Rain with thunderstorms due to the activity of the atmospheric front will pass in the western regions, in places in the north plus Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. The rest of Ukraine will have dry weather," she said.

In Kyiv on June 27, according to the forecast, the wind will also calm down, it will be western, moderate. During the day, the air temperature will fluctuate around +24 degrees.

For those who are interested - today and tomorrow there is increased magnetic activity of the Earth, that is, magnetic storms. Be careful with excesses - Didenko said.

"In the coming weekend in Ukraine - periodic local rains, the air temperature is low, +20...+25 degrees during the day, +25...+29 degrees in the south", - the weather forecaster noted.

