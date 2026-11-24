On Tuesday, November 24, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, light snow will fall across Ukraine during the day, except in the southern regions, while moderate snow is expected in the Carpathian region. Except in the south, there will be icy conditions on some roads.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the western regions. Temperatures will range from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in the southeast and south of the country, 1–6° above zero; in the Carpathians, 5–10° below zero - the statement said.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 0–2°.

Ukraine on the threshold of important decisions, while the world faces upheaval: astrological forecast for November 23–29