Ukraine wants to buy 1.5 thousand school buses from domestic manufacturer - Shmyhal

The Ukrainian government intends to intensify the School Bus program, which provides for the purchase of 1,500 buses in three years from a domestic manufacturer. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

We plan to use a number of tools to help domestic producers in the near future. The first tool is public procurement. We will expand the list of categories of goods to be purchased from local producers, in particular, we are talking about expanding localization to defense procurement. An additional incentive will be the intensification of the School Bus program. This is the purchase of 1.5 thousand buses over three years from Ukrainian manufacturers - Shmyhal said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop practical steps to support Ukrainian businesses, including the development of a Ukrainian cashback program called Buy Ukrainian.