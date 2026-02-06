$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 1522 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 4412 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 5118 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 8288 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 9458 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 20042 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16621 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19394 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61709 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53883 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Ukraine wants to allocate part of the US aid funds to purchase equipment for repairing energy facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Energy Minister Chris Wright to discuss support for the Ukrainian energy sector and the possibility of supplying American LNG. The parties also considered cooperation in the nuclear field and the restoration of damaged facilities.

Ukraine wants to allocate part of the US aid funds to purchase equipment for repairing energy facilities

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Energy Minister Chris Wright, during which the parties discussed support for the Ukrainian energy sector and prospects for strategic cooperation. In addition, Shmyhal voiced urgent needs for repairs of energy facilities and asked to direct part of the aid to the purchase of critically important equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Energy thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for the assistance provided and informed the American side about Russia's latest massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, energy workers and emergency services are working around the clock to restore damaged facilities, and the key priorities remain the restoration, resilience, and modernization of the energy system.

Separately, the parties discussed the possibilities of supplying American liquefied natural gas through the Vertical Gas Corridor. Such a route will allow gas to be supplied not only to Ukraine but also to European consumers. Ukraine, in turn, proposed using its own gas storage facilities. The ministry emphasized that this project has significant potential for the energy security of the region and creates new business opportunities even in wartime conditions.

Shmyhal also voiced urgent needs for repairs of energy facilities and asked to direct part of the aid to the purchase of critically important equipment. Cooperation with the American side continues within the framework of the SPARC initiative, which aims to increase the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system.

In addition, the minister emphasized the importance of developing strategic cooperation with the United States in the nuclear sphere and highly appreciated the support of American companies and projects to improve the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. At the same time, he drew attention to the risks created by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the energy sector has great potential and will play a key role in strengthening the energy security of the country and Europe as a whole.

How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity22.01.26, 16:43 • 117325 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

