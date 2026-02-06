Ukraine wants to allocate part of the US aid funds to purchase equipment for repairing energy facilities

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with US Energy Minister Chris Wright, during which the parties discussed support for the Ukrainian energy sector and prospects for strategic cooperation. In addition, Shmyhal voiced urgent needs for repairs of energy facilities and asked to direct part of the aid to the purchase of critically important equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Energy thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for the assistance provided and informed the American side about Russia's latest massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, energy workers and emergency services are working around the clock to restore damaged facilities, and the key priorities remain the restoration, resilience, and modernization of the energy system.

Separately, the parties discussed the possibilities of supplying American liquefied natural gas through the Vertical Gas Corridor. Such a route will allow gas to be supplied not only to Ukraine but also to European consumers. Ukraine, in turn, proposed using its own gas storage facilities. The ministry emphasized that this project has significant potential for the energy security of the region and creates new business opportunities even in wartime conditions.

Shmyhal also voiced urgent needs for repairs of energy facilities and asked to direct part of the aid to the purchase of critically important equipment. Cooperation with the American side continues within the framework of the SPARC initiative, which aims to increase the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system.

In addition, the minister emphasized the importance of developing strategic cooperation with the United States in the nuclear sphere and highly appreciated the support of American companies and projects to improve the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. At the same time, he drew attention to the risks created by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the energy sector has great potential and will play a key role in strengthening the energy security of the country and Europe as a whole.

