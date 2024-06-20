Ukraine today will be covered by thunderstorms, hail and squalls in some places

In Ukraine, on Thursday, June 20, there will be short-term rains, thunderstorms, sometimes with hail and squalls, temperatures at night 15-20°, in the afternoon in the western and northern regions 21-26°, in the rest of the territory 28-33°. This was reported in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

At night in the northern and most western regions, in the day in Ukraine, except for the West, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas of the central, southern and eastern regions hail and squalls of 15-20 m / s. wind south-west with a transition to the North-West, 7-12 M / s. temperature at night 15-20°; in the afternoon in the Western, Northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions 21-26°, in the rest of the territory 28-33° the message says.

In Kiev and the region, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. The wind is south-westerly with a transition to North-Westerly, 7-12 M/s . In the capital, the temperature is 18-20° at night, 22-24° in the afternoon; in the Kiev region, 15-20° at night, 21-26°in the afternoon.

According to the forecast, in the future in Ukraine mostly without precipitation, only on June 21 in the eastern regions, on the day of June 22 in the western regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are likely in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 M / s. temperature at night 11-16°, in the south, June 22, and in the west of the country up to 19°; in the afternoon on June 21 21-26°, in Transcarpathia up to 30°, June 22 24-29°, in the western regions 30-34°.

addition

Precipitation is not expected in Kiev and the region on June 21-22. In the capital, the temperature is 14-16° at night, 23-25° in the afternoon on June 21, 27-29° on June 22; in the Kiev region, 11-16° at night, 21-26° in the afternoon on June 21, 24-29°on June 22.

Forecasters on June 23 predict short-term rains and thunderstorms in the western and northern regions in the afternoon and in the central regions; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The temperature is 16-22° at night, 27-33° during the day, and 23-29°in the western and northern regions.

On June 24, at night in the eastern regions, Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, on the day in Ukraine, except for the southern part, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places. Temperature at night 11-17°, in the afternoon 20-26°; in the southern part and eastern regions at night 16-22°, in the afternoon 27-33°.

In the Capital Region on June 23-24, short - term rain and thunderstorms are likely in some places, only at night on June 24 without precipitation. In Kiev, the temperature on June 23 at night is 18-20°, in the afternoon 26-28°, on June 24 at night 14-16°, in the afternoon 22-24°; in the region on June 23 at night 16-21°, in the afternoon 24-29°, on June 24 at night 11-16°, in the afternoon 20-25°.

