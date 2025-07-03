$41.810.01
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine to receive 1.5 million shells and 2 billion euros – von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the transfer of two million shells and 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine. The aid is financed by Russian funds, which underscores the importance of the Save Safe program for investments in Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine to receive 1.5 million shells and 2 billion euros – von der Leyen

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that Ukraine would receive two million shells, as well as 1.5 billion euros. She emphasized during a briefing in Copenhagen that Russian money would be used for this, according to UNN.

By the end of the year, we will deliver two million shells. We have also invested 1.5 billion euros in strengthening Ukraine's defense.

- von der Leyen said.

She added that in this case, it is very important that Russian money is used for this aid.

The origin of this money is very important. We are using Russian money. In fact, Russia is paying for the weapons that Ukraine will use.

- noted the head of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also reminded of the importance of the Save Safe program, which allows European countries to invest in Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine needs more. For this, there is the Save Safe program for joint procurement. These funds can be used by countries to invest them in Ukraine's defense and ensure faster and more effective delivery of means.

- said von der Leyen.

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during a meeting in Copenhagen, stated the need for a strategic rethinking of the EU's defense policy. They emphasized that supporting Ukraine with weapons is not charity, but an investment in the security of the European Union itself.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

