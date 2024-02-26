$41.340.03
Ukraine to increase electricity exports to EU countries to 550 MW per hour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33421 views

Ukraine will increase its maximum electricity exports to the EU from 400 MW per hour to 550 MW per hour starting March 1.

Starting March 1, the maximum limit for the export of Ukrainian electricity from Ukraine and Moldova to the EU countries has been increased to 550 MW per hour. This was announced on social media by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports .

Details

The decision was made by ENTSO-E, the continental European power system operators, increasing the export capacity of interconnectors by 150 MW. This capacity is equal to the operation of one additional unit of a thermal power plant.

Today, at the Made in Ukraine forum, I said that Ukrainian electricity is a popular product in Europe that can also be labeled as made in Ukraine. Today, Ukraine sells electricity to all its neighboring countries: Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova. And exports have been gradually increasing since mid-February, while imports have been decreasing

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that trade with other countries with a growing share of exports is a consequence of the fact that despite the destruction, regulatory flaws and debt problems in the market, the energy system is still working steadily and is part of a large European continental network.

Today's positive decision by ENTSO-E also shows that we continue to improve our power system: we are fulfilling the technical conditions of our European colleagues in order to prepare our energy infrastructure for increased export volumes. ... Growth of Ukrainian electricity exports is one of the indicators of the country's economic recovery

emphasized the head of Ukrenergo

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ukrenergo
European Union
Ukraine
