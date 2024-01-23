Beware of fraudsters: Ukrenergo warns of fake mailing allegedly on its behalf
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages allegedly sent on its behalf. The company urged citizens not to respond to such messages.
The National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" reported about fraudsters who allegedly write to Ukrainians on behalf of the company and extort personal data from them. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Details
Beware! Fraudsters are once again using the name of our company for their own purposes. We emphasize that Ukrenergo does not exchange any light bulbs, let alone give out a reward for them
Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians not to click on any links or fill out any applications offered in such ads.
Fraudsters can use the contact information provided there for their own purposes
The company also asks concerned Ukrainians to send complaints about such messages and prevent their dissemination among friends or acquaintances.
Recall
Yesterday, on January 22, the State Emergency Service warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages from the alleged SES.
The agency noted that it did not send out these messages and that it was extremely dangerous to follow the links.
