What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Beware of fraudsters: Ukrenergo warns of fake mailing allegedly on its behalf

Beware of fraudsters: Ukrenergo warns of fake mailing allegedly on its behalf

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23003 views

Ukrenergo has warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages allegedly sent on its behalf. The company urged citizens not to respond to such messages.

The National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" reported about fraudsters who allegedly write to Ukrainians on behalf of the company and extort personal data from them. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

Beware! Fraudsters are once again using the name of our company for their own purposes. We emphasize that Ukrenergo does not exchange any light bulbs, let alone give out a reward for them  

- the company emphasizes.

Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians not to click on any links or fill out any applications offered in such ads.

Fraudsters can use the contact information provided there for their own purposes

- Ukrenergo explained.

The company also asks concerned Ukrainians to send complaints about such messages and prevent their dissemination among friends or acquaintances.

Recall

Yesterday, on January 22, the State Emergency Service warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages from the alleged SES. 

The agency noted that it did not send out these messages and that it was extremely dangerous to follow the links.

Dozens of infected computers: the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine told about the consequences of fraudulent mailing from the alleged SES22.01.24, 14:21 • 22922 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

