Ukraine to be gripped by contrasting weather: from +18 to +38 degrees

In Ukraine on Friday, July 11, contrasting weather is expected - while in the west it will be a maximum of 22 degrees, in the east the strong heat will persist, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks on Thursday, writes UNN.

And again, contrasting weather in Ukraine - Didenko wrote.

In the west on July 11, according to her, +18...+22 degrees, in the north the heat will weaken to +25...+29, except in Sumy region still up to +30 degrees.

"Who goes where in the central regions - during the day +26...+29, in Vinnytsia region only +22, and in Dnipropetrovsk region it will still be scorching up to +35 degrees. In the south from +28 in Odesa region to +35 degrees in Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. Strong heat persists in the eastern regions, +34+38 degrees," she noted.

Rains with thunderstorms, according to her forecast, are likely in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, during the day short-term summer downpours will occur in places in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava regions, reaching Dnipro and its districts. No precipitation in the rest of the territory.

In Kyiv on July 11, Didenko said, "it will finally be easier to breathe, during the day the heat will weaken to +25...+27 degrees."

"In July, don't expect homogeneity from the weather - heat and coolness nearby create strong contrasts, so somewhere there's a downpour, somewhere there's a drought. However, I don't think anyone is surprised by the heat in July. Because the famous July 'this has never happened before' are slowly starting. Everything is under control in the atmosphere. Almost," Didenko noted.

