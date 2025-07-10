Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +38° and strong thunderstorms: weather forecast for Thursday

On Thursday, July 10, hot weather is expected in Ukraine, with heavy rains and thunderstorms in some regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, it will be cloudy in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions; significant, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia heavy rains, thunderstorms; temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 15-20°, in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 21-26°. In the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only in Cherkasy and Odesa regions, occasional short-term rain, thunderstorm.

During the day 29-34°, in the eastern, southeastern, Sumy and Poltava regions, severe heat 35-38°. Wind is southeastern, southern (in western regions northwestern), 7-12 m/s - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with rain during the day. Air temperature - 30-32°.

