Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +38° and strong thunderstorms: weather forecast for Thursday
Kyiv • UNN
On July 10, hot weather with temperatures up to +38° and thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine. Heavy rains will occur in the west, Zhytomyr region, and Vinnytsia region, while the east and southeast will experience intense heat.
On Thursday, July 10, hot weather is expected in Ukraine, with heavy rains and thunderstorms in some regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, it will be cloudy in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions; significant, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia heavy rains, thunderstorms; temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 15-20°, in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 21-26°. In the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only in Cherkasy and Odesa regions, occasional short-term rain, thunderstorm.
During the day 29-34°, in the eastern, southeastern, Sumy and Poltava regions, severe heat 35-38°. Wind is southeastern, southern (in western regions northwestern), 7-12 m/s
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with rain during the day. Air temperature - 30-32°.
