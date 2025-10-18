Ukraine to be covered by rains, in places with wet snow: forecasters give forecast for October 19

On Sunday, October 19, Ukraine will be covered by rains, in some places at night - with wet snow, the temperature at night will drop to 2 degrees Celsius in some places, during the day it will be a maximum of 13 degrees above zero, wind gusts are expected in some places, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, October 19 - cloudy.

"Rains (in the west of the country and Zhytomyr region at night in some places with wet snow), at night in the eastern regions, during the day in the far west of the country, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions without precipitation," the report says.

Wind is western, north-western, 7-12 m/s, during the day in western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperature at night 2-7° Celsius, in the far south of the country up to 10°; during the day in northern, western, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions 4-9° Celsius, in the rest of the territory 8-13°.

In the Carpathians, wet snow at night, no precipitation during the day; temperature at night around 0°, during the day 1-4° Celsius.

Cloudy with clearings: weather forecast in Ukraine for October 18