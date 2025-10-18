Cloudy with clearings: weather forecast in Ukraine for October 18

On Saturday, October 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, rain is expected in Ukraine today, except for the southeast.

Wind is south-westerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in Prykarpattia during the day.

Daytime temperature is 8-13°, in the central, southern and eastern regions 11-16°.

On Saturday, October 18, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. Forecasters predict light rain during the day.

Wind is south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in Kyiv region during the day is +8-13°, in the capital +11-13°.

