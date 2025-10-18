Cloudy with clearings: weather forecast in Ukraine for October 18

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
12:34 AM • 14524 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 32477 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 27254 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 32380 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 26619 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 21230 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 20048 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17432 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 19675 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 21089 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
90%
752mm
Popular news
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpOctober 17, 07:07 PM • 41163 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talksOctober 17, 07:22 PM • 20115 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22643 views
Two pro-Russian propagandists exposed at Rivne NPPOctober 17, 09:17 PM • 12700 views
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN01:32 AM • 18493 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 69348 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 94060 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 121303 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 87289 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 111663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Alexander Stubb
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22761 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 32990 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 61785 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 109269 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 85148 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Fox News
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Cloudy with clearings: weather forecast in Ukraine for October 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

On Saturday, October 18, cloudy weather with clearings and rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the southeast. The air temperature will be 8-16°C, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in Prykarpattia.

Cloudy with clearings: weather forecast in Ukraine for October 18

On Saturday, October 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, rain is expected in Ukraine today, except for the southeast.

Wind is south-westerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in Prykarpattia during the day.

Daytime temperature is 8-13°, in the central, southern and eastern regions 11-16°.

On Saturday, October 18, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. Forecasters predict light rain during the day.

Wind is south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in Kyiv region during the day is +8-13°, in the capital +11-13°.

World Menopause Day and EU Anti-Trafficking Day: what else is celebrated today18.10.25, 05:21 • 678 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv