World Menopause Day and EU Anti-Trafficking Day: what else is celebrated today

World Menopause Day

The International Menopause Society (IMS) established World Menopause Day in 2009 to raise awareness about menopause and improve the experience of women worldwide.

World Menopause Day aims to draw attention to the challenges women face during the menopausal transition and to highlight achievements in research and education.

Menopause is a normal, natural period in a woman's life. Women may not know that the symptoms they are experiencing are related to menopause, or that there are treatments available that can help alleviate discomfort.

The Public Health Center reported that women in menopause need more attention to their health due to hormonal changes that increase the risks of developing diseases, including:

osteoporosis (decreased bone strength, observed in one-third of women aged 50 plus);

type 2 diabetes;

arterial hypertension;

risk of developing benign and malignant processes: uterine fibroids, endometrial cancer, breast cancer.

International Archaeology Day

International Archaeology Day (IAD) is a celebration of archaeology and its contributions to society. Every October, the AIA and archaeological organizations around the world present archaeological programs and activities for people of all ages and interests.

World Guitar Day

World Guitar Day was established in 2021 on the initiative of guitarist, composer, professor Yorgos Foudoulis under the auspices of dozens of international organizations of high prestige and scale.

The history of the guitar dates back more than 4000 years. Records indicate the appearance of stringed instruments in ancient civilizations such as Mesopotamia and Egypt. The modern guitar appeared in Spain only in the 16th century, and later gained popularity throughout the world. From classical guitars to electric and bass guitars, its influence extends to folk, rock, jazz, blues, and pop music.

International Tie Day

International Tie Day is celebrated annually on October 18. It is dedicated to the invention of ties – an item of clothing inspired by the way Croatian mercenaries wore cross-shaped clothing to protect their necks during war. This annual event has been celebrated throughout Croatia since 2008 and has even been recognized as an official holiday by the Croatian Parliament.

European Anti-Trafficking Day

Today, October 18, marks European Anti-Trafficking Day.

Despite thousands of victims of human trafficking being registered in the European Union every year, many more cases remain undetected.

A significant proportion of victims (37%) are EU citizens who fall victim to various forms of human trafficking, such as sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, and forced criminality.

Human trafficking still remains a hidden, invisible crime. That is why it is extremely important to raise awareness and highlight the problems of human trafficking and the exploitation of children, women, and men.

According to the new church calendar, the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle and Evangelist Luke is celebrated in Ukraine on October 18. This day is also known as the holiday of icon painters and doctors, as Saint Luke is considered the patron saint of these professions.