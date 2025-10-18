World Menopause Day and EU Anti-Trafficking Day: what else is celebrated today

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
12:34 AM • 14549 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 32521 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 27291 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 32415 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 26644 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 21238 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 20054 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17433 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 19676 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 21089 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
90%
752mm
Popular news
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpOctober 17, 07:07 PM • 41163 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talksOctober 17, 07:22 PM • 20115 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22643 views
Two pro-Russian propagandists exposed at Rivne NPPOctober 17, 09:17 PM • 12700 views
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN01:32 AM • 18493 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 69375 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 94085 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 121331 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 87315 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 111690 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Alexander Stubb
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 22809 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 33006 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 61798 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 109280 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 85159 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Fox News
Truth Social
Nord Stream

World Menopause Day and EU Anti-Trafficking Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

October 18 marks European Anti-Trafficking Day and World Menopause Day. Also celebrated today are International Archaeology Day, World Guitar Day, and International Tie Day.

World Menopause Day and EU Anti-Trafficking Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 18, marks European Anti-Trafficking Day and World Menopause Day, UNN reports.

World Menopause Day

The International Menopause Society (IMS) established World Menopause Day in 2009 to raise awareness about menopause and improve the experience of women worldwide.

World Menopause Day aims to draw attention to the challenges women face during the menopausal transition and to highlight achievements in research and education.

Menopause is a normal, natural period in a woman's life. Women may not know that the symptoms they are experiencing are related to menopause, or that there are treatments available that can help alleviate discomfort.

The Public Health Center reported that women in menopause need more attention to their health due to hormonal changes that increase the risks of developing diseases, including:

  • osteoporosis (decreased bone strength, observed in one-third of women aged 50 plus);
    • type 2 diabetes;
      • arterial hypertension;
        • risk of developing benign and malignant processes: uterine fibroids, endometrial cancer, breast cancer.

          International Archaeology Day

          International Archaeology Day (IAD) is a celebration of archaeology and its contributions to society. Every October, the AIA and archaeological organizations around the world present archaeological programs and activities for people of all ages and interests.

          Music affects the rhythms of the human brain - research13.05.25, 06:12 • 3710 views

          World Guitar Day

          World Guitar Day was established in 2021 on the initiative of guitarist, composer, professor Yorgos Foudoulis under the auspices of dozens of international organizations of high prestige and scale.

          The history of the guitar dates back more than 4000 years. Records indicate the appearance of stringed instruments in ancient civilizations such as Mesopotamia and Egypt. The modern guitar appeared in Spain only in the 16th century, and later gained popularity throughout the world. From classical guitars to electric and bass guitars, its influence extends to folk, rock, jazz, blues, and pop music.

          International Tie Day

          International Tie Day is celebrated annually on October 18. It is dedicated to the invention of ties – an item of clothing inspired by the way Croatian mercenaries wore cross-shaped clothing to protect their necks during war. This annual event has been celebrated throughout Croatia since 2008 and has even been recognized as an official holiday by the Croatian Parliament.

          European Anti-Trafficking Day

           Today, October 18, marks European Anti-Trafficking Day.

          Despite thousands of victims of human trafficking being registered in the European Union every year, many more cases remain undetected.

          A significant proportion of victims (37%) are EU citizens who fall victim to various forms of human trafficking, such as sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, and forced criminality.

          Human trafficking still remains a hidden, invisible crime. That is why it is extremely important to raise awareness and highlight the problems of human trafficking and the exploitation of children, women, and men.

          Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy21.07.25, 12:00 • 58491 view

          According to the new church calendar, the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle and Evangelist Luke is celebrated in Ukraine on October 18. This day is also known as the holiday of icon painters and doctors, as Saint Luke is considered the patron saint of these professions.

          Vita Zelenetska

          SocietyCulture
          Carcinoma
          European Union
          Croatia
          Spain
          Ukraine