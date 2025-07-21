Almost a hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy

Since the beginning of 2025, 99 citizens of Ukraine have received the status of victims of human trafficking, while in the first 6 months of 2024, this figure reached 102 people. This was stated in the response of the Ministry of Social Policy to a request from UNN.

Details

According to information provided by the National Social Service, 182 people were granted status in 2024. As of June 1, 2024, 102 people received status, as of June 1, 2025, 99 people received status," the ministry reported.

According to statistics, in the first half of 2025:

12 people suffered from labor exploitation, while in all of 2024 - 15 people;

4 people suffered from sexual exploitation. In 2024, 13 people suffered from sexual exploitation;

one person suffered from involvement in begging. In 2024 - 7 people;

1 child suffered from child trafficking. The same statistics were recorded in 2024;

6 people suffered from use in armed conflicts, while in 2024 there were 19 victims.

The ministry reported that in the 6 months of 2025, there were no victims of involvement in criminal activity, while in 2024, 4 people suffered.

In addition, in 2025, 70 people (123 people in 2025) suffered from "other" types of human trafficking.

Recall

The National Police of Ukraine uncovered 447 cases of human trafficking since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.