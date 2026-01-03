$42.170.18
January 2, 04:10 PM
The Guardian

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather: forecast for January 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

On January 3, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, with wet snow and rain in the southern, central, eastern regions and the Carpathians. In Kyiv, variable cloudiness is expected without precipitation, with temperatures ranging from -1° to +1°.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather: forecast for January 3

On Saturday, January 3, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate wet snow and rain are expected in the southern, central, eastern regions and in the Carpathians, with wet snow sticking in places, ice; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Ice on the roads (except for the south).

The wind will be southerly, south-westerly, 5-10 m/s, but in the southern, eastern and Dnipropetrovsk regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day will range from 3° frost to 2° warmth (in the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk regions within 0..5° warmth); in the southern part of the country it will be warmer, 3-8° warmth, in Crimea the thermometers will reach up to 11° warmth

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine