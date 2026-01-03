Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather: forecast for January 3

On Saturday, January 3, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate wet snow and rain are expected in the southern, central, eastern regions and in the Carpathians, with wet snow sticking in places, ice; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Ice on the roads (except for the south).

The wind will be southerly, south-westerly, 5-10 m/s, but in the southern, eastern and Dnipropetrovsk regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day will range from 3° frost to 2° warmth (in the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk regions within 0..5° warmth); in the southern part of the country it will be warmer, 3-8° warmth, in Crimea the thermometers will reach up to 11° warmth - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

